Neutral Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 4000: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto (BJAUT)'s 2QFY23 witnessed a good all-round performance, driven by favorable FX and operating leverage. While domestic outlook is improving, exports have bottomed out in 2QFY23. The on-going buy-back of shares, which supported the stock price, is now complete.

Outlook

We largely maintain our EPS for FY23E/FY24E. We reiterate our Neutral rating with a TP of INR4,000 (based on 16x Sep-24 Consol EPS).

More Info

At 17:30 Bajaj Auto was quoting at Rs 3,569.00, down Rs 36.25, or 1.01 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,663.40 and an intraday low of Rs 3,554.00.

It was trading with volumes of 7,633 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 25,465 shares, a decrease of -70.03 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.52 percent or Rs 18.95 at Rs 3,605.25.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 4,130.15 and 52-week low Rs 3,028.35 on 01 September, 2022 and 20 December, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 13.59 percent below its 52-week high and 17.85 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 103,275.09 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Bajaj Auto - 151022 - moti