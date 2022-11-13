Neutral Alkyl Amines; target of Rs 3025: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Alkyl Amines
AACL reported lower-than-estimated revenue. Gross margin contracted in 2QFY23 to 49% (down 190bp QoQ). Some raw material prices have started falling, which would help improve margins. EBITDA also came in below our estimate at INR813m with EBITDAM at 19.9% (down 460bp QoQ). Capacity expansion of Ethyl Amines in Kurkumbh (100tpd capacity) is on track and is expected to be commissioned by May/Jun’23, with mechanical completion planned in Apr’23. Capex envisaged for the same is INR4b.
Outlook
AACL’s ROE is estimated to improve to 29% for FY24 from 25% in FY22. The stock is trading at 38x FY24E EPS and 26x FY24E EV/EBITDA. We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock, and value it at 40x FY24E EPS to arrive at a target price of INR3025.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.