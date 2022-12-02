English
    Neutral Alkyl Amines; target of Rs 3025: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Alkyl Amines with a target price of Rs 3025 in its research report dated December 01, 2022.

    Broker Research
    December 02, 2022 / 04:05 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Alkyl Amines


    Acetonitrile demand is expected to stay strong, led by a recovery in demand from the Pharma sector. ACN is used as a solvent in the Pharma industry to produce antibiotics and insulin, apart from usage in the Textile and Plastic industry. n Much of the acetonitrile produced globally is as a by-product of acrylonitrile. This makes the production of ACN dependent on the demand of acrylonitrile in the market. Only China and India produce ACN through the ammonolysis of acetic acid. n AACL is the largest ACN player in India with a capacity of ~30ktpa. At present, the capacity of its closest competitor is one-third that of AACL. Its competitor is expanding capacity, with a new upgraded technology with cost advantages.


    Outlook


    We expect RoE to improve to 29% for FY24 from 25% in FY22. The stock is trading at 37x FY24E EPS and 26x EV/EBITDA. We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock, and value it at 40x FY24E EPS to arrive at our TP of INR3,025.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

