Neutral Alkyl Amines; target of Rs 2350: Motilal Oswal

Neutral

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Alkyl Amines

Alkyl Amines (AACL)’s 1QFY24 revenue declined 13% YoY, in line with expectation, primarily due to the current pricing conditions. Volumes grew ~15% YoY/10-12% QoQ. Gross margin contracted to 44.7% in 1QFY24. EBITDA was marginally ahead of our forecast at INR740m, driven by lowerthan-anticipated expenses. This resulted in an EBITDAM of 18.1% (-60bp QoQ) for the quarter. After a period of post-Covid slowdown caused by inventory buildup, the pharma industry’s outlook is now moderately optimistic. The company is experiencing a strong demand for its products from the agrochemicals sector. Management's guidance of a 10-15% volume growth remains unchanged.

Outlook

We have cut of EBITDA/ EPS estimate by 9%/ 10% for FY24 while keeping estimates for FY25 broadly unchanged. The stock is trading at 35x FY25E EPS and 24x FY25E EV/EBITDA. We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock, and value it at 35x FY25E EPS to arrive at our TP of INR2,350.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Alkyl Amines - 09 -08 - 2023 - moti