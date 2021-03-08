English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Muthoot Finance, Muthoot Capital Services slip 1-2% after chairman MG George Muthoot's death

MG George Muthoot fell from the fourth floor of the house in Delhi and died on March 5, police have said.

Moneycontrol News
March 08, 2021 / 03:35 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Muthoot Finance and Muthoot Capital Services were trading with a loss of 1-2 percent on March 8 following the death of Muthoot Group Chairman MG George Muthoot.

George Muthoot has admitted to a hospital after falling from the fourth floor of the house and was later declared dead, a senior police officer said.

"We regret to inform you of the sudden and sad demise of Shri. M G George Muthoot, Chairman & Whole Time Director of the Company, on Friday, March 5, 2021," Muthoot Finance said in the release.

As the chairman of the company, he played a pivotal role in taking Muthoot Finance a pan-India and the largest gold loan NBFC to new heights, expanding its reach across the country and even overseas especially to the Middle East.

At 1518 hours, Muthoot Finance was quoting at Rs 1,257.80, down Rs 32.05, or 2.48 percent and Muthoot Capital Services was quoting at Rs 397.65, down Rs 3, or 0.75 percent on the BSE.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Muthoot Capital Services #Muthoot Finance
first published: Mar 8, 2021 03:35 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | We have provided 'Made in India' vaccines to around 50 countries, says PM Modi; Drug regulator to evaluate Covaxin's phase 3 data

Coronavirus Essential | We have provided 'Made in India' vaccines to around 50 countries, says PM Modi; Drug regulator to evaluate Covaxin's phase 3 data

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.