    Mcap of 7 of top 10 most valued firms climb over Rs 1.33 lakh crore; TCS, Reliance lead gainers

    Last week, the BSE benchmark advanced 989.81 points or 1.68 per cent.

    PTI
    September 11, 2022 / 02:03 PM IST

    The combined market valuation of seven of the top 10 most-valued firms climbed Rs 1,33,746.87 crore last week amid a firm trend in equities, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Reliance Industries and Infosys leading the pack of gainers.

    The market valuation of TCS jumped Rs 32,071.59 crore to Rs 11,77,226.60 crore.

    Reliance Industries added Rs 26,249.1 crore taking its valuation to Rs 17,37,717.68 crore.

    The market valuation of Infosys climbed Rs 24,804.5 crore to Rs 6,36,143.85 crore and that of ICICI Bank advanced Rs 20,471.04 crore to Rs 6,27,823.56 crore.

    The market capitalisation (mcap) of State Bank of India gained Rs 15,171.84 crore to Rs 4,93,932.64 crore and that of Adani Transmission went higher by Rs 7,730.36 crore to Rs 4,38,572.68 crore.

    HDFC Bank’s valuation climbed Rs 7,248.44 crore to Rs 8,33,854.18 crore.

    From the laggards, the mcap of Hindustan Unilever declined by Rs 3,618.37 crore to Rs 6,08,074.22 crore.

    HDFC’s valuation fell by Rs 2,551.25 crore to Rs 4,41,501.59 crore and that of Bajaj Finance dipped Rs 432.88 crore to Rs 4,34,913.12 crore.

    Reliance Industries continued to remain the most valued firm in the ranking of top 10 firms by market capitalisation, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, HDFC, Adani Transmission and Bajaj Finance.

     

    Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
    first published: Sep 11, 2022 02:03 pm
