Mahindra launches new range of lightweight tractors

Mahindra Tractors, a division of the Mahindra Group and a leading global tractor manufacturer, on August 15 launched its technologically advanced line of tractors. Mahindra OJA was launched in Cape Town, South Africa, promising to revolutionise farming.

The Indian company introduced a series of new tractors based on four OJA platforms: sub-compact, compact, small utility and large utility.

The sub-compact model is designed specifically for the USA market whereas the compact and small utility models will be available for the US, India and ASEAN. The large utility tractor will be unveiled a year from now.

Under OJA's compact and small utility platforms, the company introduced seven new tractor models for the Indian market, all equipped with standard 4WD.

These models cover a power range of 20HP to 40HP (14.91kW to 29.82kW), offering exceptional platform versatility and effectiveness to manage a wide range of agricultural tasks, it said.

The Mahindra OJA 27 HP tractor will be priced at Rs 5.64 lakh against its competitor at Rs 5.82 lakh. Additionally, Mahindra OJA 40HP tractor will be priced at Rs 7.35 lakh against its competitor which is also priced the same.

The new OJA range of lightweight tractors is a powerhouse of energy, aimed at progressive farmers, Hemant Sikka, president – farm equipment sector, Mahindra & Mahindra, said. He further added that Mahindra aims to take OJA to 12 new countries.

“Embodied with innovation and technology, OJA tractors empower Mahindra to address 25 percent of the global tractor industry, while opening new markets like Europe and ASEAN,” Sikka said.

"Unveiling seven agile Lightweight 4WD Tractors Light Weight 4WD OJA tractors (21-40HP) in India, equipped with pioneering technologies, truly embodies our commitment to revolutionise farming worldwide," he added.