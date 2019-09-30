Lupin launches Sildenafil Tablets USP; shares rise

Sildenafil Tablets are a phosphodiesterase-S inhibitor and are indicated for treating erectile dysfunction.
Shares of Lupin gained intraday on September 30 after the pharma company launched Sildenafil Tablets USP for treating erectile dysfunction.
The company launched Sildenafil Tablets USP, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg after getting the approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration.
Lupin’s Sildenafil is the generic version of Pfizer Inc' s Viagra tablets.
Sildenafil Tablets USP had an annual sales of approximately $ 216 million in the US, as per IQVIA MAT July 2019 data.At 1503 hours, Lupin was quoting at Rs 713.35, down Rs 3.15, or 0.44 percent on the BSE.