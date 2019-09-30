App
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 03:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lupin launches Sildenafil Tablets USP; shares rise

Sildenafil Tablets are a phosphodiesterase-S inhibitor and are indicated for treating erectile dysfunction.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Lupin gained intraday on September 30 after the pharma company launched Sildenafil Tablets USP for treating erectile dysfunction.

The company launched Sildenafil Tablets USP, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg after getting the approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration.

Lupin’s Sildenafil is the generic version of Pfizer Inc' s Viagra tablets.

Close

Sildenafil Tablets are a phosphodiesterase-S inhibitor and are prescribed for erectile dysfunction.

Sildenafil Tablets USP had an annual sales of approximately $ 216 million in the US, as per IQVIA MAT July 2019 data.

At 1503 hours, Lupin was quoting at Rs 713.35, down Rs 3.15, or 0.44 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Sep 30, 2019 03:16 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

