Ideas for profit | Metro Brands: One of the best performing retail stocks; Should you buy?

Metro Brands: One of the best performing retail stocks; Should you buy? Metro Brands posted its best-ever quarterly results in Q1FY23. With aggressive store expansion and a strong growth outlook, it has efficiently managed the inflationary cost pressures, reporting margin improvement in June'22 quarter. The stock has hugely outperformed the market and MC Pro retains a positive view on MBL, and advises investors to add the stock to their portfolio. Here's why