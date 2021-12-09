business Ideas For Profit | Is underperformance of Shriram Transport’s stock an investment opportunity? The management of Shriram Transport Finance has been categorical about the group’s intention of putting the two listed entities of the group under one umbrella to derive synergistic benefits of better credit rating, lower cost of funds and opex etc. We see this as an overhang impacting the valuation. However, we do see a tactical opportunity in Shriram Transport. Here’s why.