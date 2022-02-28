business Ideas for Profit | Devyani International: KFC, Pizza Hut franchisee set for stock re-rating Devyani International (DIL) corrected by 22% from its all-time high in mid-December 2021. DIL has higher scope for margin improvement as compared to Jubilant, given the former’s relatively lower scale of operations, which implies faster earnings growth as well. MC Pro is positive on DIL and recommend long-term investors to add the stock in the portfolio. Know why.