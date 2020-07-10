App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2020 09:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Bank share price slips; Macquarie retains outperform call

The brokerage house feels that the bank is better placed on NPL coverage ratios and larger retail loan book.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Bank share price edged lower in the morning trade on July 10 as Macquarie maintained "outperform" call on the stock.

The stock price was trading at Rs 366, down Rs 4.55, or 1.23 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 367 and an intraday low of Rs 363.30.

Capture

Close

Macquarie is of the view that the bank's large capital raising will further strengthen its balance sheet, adding the move does not necessarily indicate asset-quality issues, CNBC-TV18 reported.

related news

The brokerage house feels that the bank is better placed on NPL coverage ratios and larger retail loan book. Raising of Rs 15,000 crore will increase FY21/FY22 book values by 5.7/4.7 percent.

It feels that CET-1 ratio is likely to improve by 200 bps to 15.4 percent. It has a target of Rs 438 per share.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, ICICI Bank has zero promoter pledge, with the bank effectively using its capital to generate profit - RoCE has been improving in the last two years.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish, as seen in moving averages and technical indicators.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Jul 10, 2020 09:53 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #ICICI Bank

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.