Hold Wipro: target of Rs 750: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended hold rating on Wipro with a target price of Rs 750 in its research report dated October 13, 2021.

October 14, 2021 / 01:43 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Wipro


Q2 revenue growth handily beat guidance; margins surprised positively despite wage revisions, impact of acquisitions and investments in capability-building. Net staff additions and utilisation stayed strong, while attrition inched up. Management guided for revenue growth of 2-4% q-o-q for Q3FY2022, as we expected, led by broad-based demand and a strong deal pipeline. Deal TCVs grew 19% y-o-y in H1FY2022, while Cloud pipeline crossed $8 billion. Though Wipro is progressing well in its turnaround journey, we believe a valuation of 27x FY2023E factors in growth potential. USD revenue growth likely to clock CAGR of 15.3% over FY2021-FY2024E.



Outlook


We maintain a Hold on Wipro with a revised PT of Rs. 750, owing to expected pressure on margins in H2FY2022 and an unfavourable risk-reward ratio.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Oct 14, 2021 01:43 pm

