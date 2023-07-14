Hold Wipro; target of Rs 432: Religare Retail Research

hold

Religare Retail Research report on Wipro

Wipro posted rupee revenue of Rs 22,831cr, down by 1.5% QoQ and a growth of 6% YoY. Revenue for IT service business in USD came in at USD 2,779mn, a de-growth of 2.1% QoQ and flat growth of 0.8% YoY. Amongst geographies, US and Europe both witnessed slowdown and that is reflected in the sequential trend wherein the American region (~60% of revenue) de-growth of 2.7% QoQ while Europe (~29-30% of revenue) de-grew by 0.9% QoQ. Amongst industry verticals banking, consumer, health and energy reported de-growth in the range of 1.5-4% QoQ, while technology and manufacturing saw some recovery and grew by 1.1% and 2.7% QoQ. Further, in the near term management is seeing softness in demand and believes that banking demand has yet to pick up.



Outlook

So, these concerns are still hovering around and thus we maintain a Hold rating with a target price of Rs 432.

