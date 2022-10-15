English
    Hold Wipro; target of Rs 420: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan recommended hold rating on Wipro with a target price of Rs 420 in its research report dated October 14, 2022.

    October 15, 2022 / 06:30 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Wipro


    For Q2FY23, Wipro reported an improvement with qoq revenue growth of 4.1% in c/c although the reported revenue and EBIT margin numbers were slightly below our estimates. Sequential Improvement in EBIT margins at 15.1% was aided by pricing, productivity and rupee depreciation, which was partially offset by wage revision effective from September. Healthy signing of large deals in Q2 with Large deal TCV at US$725 mn after an exceptional Q1FY23 when it had clocked TCV of $1.1 billion translating into 42% y-oy growth in large deal bookings for H1FY23.Attrition stood at 23%, a moderation of 30 bps from the previous quarter. For the December quarter management has guided for a sequential revenue growth of 0.5% to 2.0% indicating factoring of seasonality and some caution due to uncertainty unfolded by the current macro environment.


    Outlook


    We maintain a Hold on Wipro with a revised PT of Rs. 420, given the muted sequential guidance amid uncertainty prevailing on account of macro overhang.


    At 17:30 Wipro was quoting at Rs 377.30, down Rs 1.80, or 0.47 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 387.00 and an intraday low of Rs 376.30.


    It was trading with volumes of 656,828 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 638,143 shares, an increase of 2.93 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 7.03 percent or Rs 28.65 at Rs 379.10.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 739.80 and 52-week low Rs 376.30 on 14 October, 2021 and 14 October, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 49 percent below its 52-week high and 0.27 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 206,973.19 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 15, 2022 06:30 pm
