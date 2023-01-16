English
    Hold Wipro; target of Rs 420: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Wipro with a target price of Rs 420 in its research report dated January 13, 2023.

    January 16, 2023 / 04:06 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Wipro


    For Q3FY23, Wipro’s IT services revenues grew by 6.2% y-o-y to $2,803.5 million, while in CC terms, the revenues grew of 0.6% q-o-q and 10.4% y-o-y below our estimates of 1% q-o-q. IT services’ EBIT margins expanded by ~120 bps sequentially to 16.3%, ~100 bps above our estimates, led by strong operational improvements and automation-led efficiencies which negated the impact of salary hikes and promotions. Total bookings stood at $4.3 billion at the end of the December quarter, up 26% y-o-y. For the quarter, it closed 11 large deals, resulting in a TCV of over $1 billion, up 69%. Management acknowledged the continuity of macro-economic uncertainty and softness in retail vertical but believes that technology spending is still robust and expects strong bookings in Q4 as well.



    Outlook


    Given looming global headwinds, the outlook for FY24E looks uncertain and with gradual recovery in the coming quarters. However, we believe the structural growth story for the Indian IT sector remains intact. We maintain a Hold rating on Wipro with unchanged PT of Rs. 420, given muted guidance despite strong deal bookings and a robust deal pipeline.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jan 16, 2023 04:06 pm