English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Wipro; target of Rs 420: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Wipro with a target price of Rs 420 in its research report dated October 13, 2022.

    Broker Research
    October 15, 2022 / 02:47 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Wipro


    Wipro is an IT, consulting & BPO player catering to BFSI, health, consumer, energy & utility, technology and communication. With over 230000 employees, it serves clients across six continents • Consistent payout (~70%), healthy OCF to EBITDA ratio of ~89%.


    Outlook


    We maintain HOLD rating on the stock. We value Wipro at Rs 420 i.e. 15x P/E on FY25E EPS.


    More Info

    Close

    Related stories


    At 17:30 Wipro was quoting at Rs 377.30, down Rs 1.80, or 0.47 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 387.00 and an intraday low of Rs 376.30.


    It was trading with volumes of 656,828 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 638,143 shares, an increase of 2.93 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 7.03 percent or Rs 28.65 at Rs 379.10.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 739.80 and 52-week low Rs 376.30 on 14 October, 2021 and 14 October, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 49 percent below its 52-week high and 0.27 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 206,973.19 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Wipro - 141022 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Wipro
    first published: Oct 15, 2022 02:47 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.