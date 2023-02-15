English
    Hold Voltamp Transformers; target of Rs 3055: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Voltamp Transformers with a target price of Rs 3055 in its research report dated February 13, 2023.

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Voltamp Transformers

    We revise our FY23/24/25E EPS estimates by +14.9%/+7.7%/+3.5% given margin revival, strong order book and robust enquiry pipeline. Voltamp Transformers (VAMP) reported healthy revenue growth of 13.5% and EBITDA margin expansion of 458bps YoY. Near term challenges remain due to ongoing labour issues at Savli plant, running at sub-optimal utilization level of 65-70%. It has stopped booking orders since October, which will impact year-end order book position. Further, competition from CG Power’s new factory and restart of 2 other Chinese factories will add some pricing pressure. To protect costs and improve cash flows, the company is focusing on business from corporates/end users and limiting exposure to large EPC firms undertaking long gestation infra projects. We remain positive on VAMP considering its 1) strong business model, 2) debt free balance sheet, 3) consistent free cash flow generation, 4) reviving margin profile and 5) healthy enquiry pipeline.

    Outlook

    The stock is currently trading at PE of 18.4x/17.0x/14.5x FY23/24/25E. Maintain ‘Hold’ rating on stock with TP of Rs3,055 (Rs3,150 earlier) valuing it at 15x on FY25E.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

