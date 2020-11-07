172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-varun-beverages-target-of-rs-730-icici-direct-6081391.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 11:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Varun Beverages; target of Rs 730: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Varun Beverages with a target price of Rs 730 in its research report dated November 04, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Varun Beverages


Varun Beverages reported strong Q3CY20 results with 3.6% revenue growth given beverage remains largely an out of home consumption category. Volume were down 4% to 119 million (mn) cases with India business volume down 6.7% and international business seeing volume growth of 5.8%. Realisation increased 8%, mainly on the back of a cut in trade promotions and mix change in favour of carbonated soft drinks (CSD) Despite hotel, restaurants & cafes remaining closed, the company was able to restrict volume de-growth to single digits. India business growth of 12.9% in September month is also a sign of normalised growth. Gross margins contracted 149 bps mainly due to increase in sales of consumer promotional packs. However, a 50 bps saving in employee spends to sales & 343 bps savings in overhead spends to sales resulted in operating profit increase of 16.9% to Rs 380.8 crore. Operating margins expanded 241 bps to 21.1%. Interest cost declined 33.2% to Rs 58 crore mainly due to repayment of debt with QIP proceeds in September 2019 and reduction in cost of debt to 7%. This resulted in a robust jump in net profit by 99% to Rs 161.5 crore.


Outlook


Carbonated drinks, juices & water businesses are discretionary in nature with ~70% of sales contributed by ‘on the go’ consumptions with a single serve pack selling the most. With a significant reduction in ‘out of home’ category, the company has been able to recoup its volume by focusing on increasing ‘at-home’ consumption. We expect the full recovery to happen only in CY21 with sales surpassing CY19 levels. We value the stock at 14x CY22 EV/EBITDA with a revised target price of Rs 730/share and HOLD rating.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 7, 2020 11:48 am

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Varun Beverages

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.