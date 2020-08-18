172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-tech-mahindra-target-of-rs-850-sharekhan-5716771.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 12:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 850: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended hold rating on Tech Mahindra with a target price of Rs 850 in its research report dated August 14, 2020.

Sharekhan's research report on Tech Mahindra


Our positive stance underpins company’s comprehensive capabilities in telecom space, improving capabilities in enterprise business and a better-go-to market strategy. Tech M has successfully transformed itself from a telecom-centric player to one with a wide portfolio of differentiated offerings in the enterprise segment. Key levers for margin improvements are (1) reduction in subcontracting expenses, (2) higher offshore mix, (3) better profitability of acquired entities and (4) exit from non-profitable operations.


Outlook


Initiate coverage on Tech Mahindra (Tech M) with Buy rating and price target of Rs. 850, given potential 5G opportunity and anticipated rise in margins.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 18, 2020 12:47 pm

tags #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Tech Mahindra

