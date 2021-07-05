MARKET NEWS

Hold Sadbhav Engineering: target of Rs 97: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Sadbhav Engineering with a target price of Rs 97 in its research report dated July 02, 2021.

July 05, 2021 / 02:07 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Sadbhav Engineering


The company reported lower-than-expected standalone operational performance for Q4FY2021, led by weak execution while standalone net profit came in higher than estimate on account of tax reversals. Management significantly trims standalone revenue guidance for FY2022. Management is focused on conciliation of two large projects, balance sheet de-leveraging by further asset divestments, and bidding for EPC projects. Funds raised during April 2021 aided in completing pending equity requirements for HAM projects.


Outlook


We downgrade Sadbhav Engineering Limited (SEL) to Hold with a revised PT of Rs. 97, factoring downwardly revised estimates, awaiting balance sheet de-leveraging and new order wins.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Hold #Recommendations #Sadbhav Engineering #Sharekhan
first published: Jul 5, 2021 02:07 pm

Setting Sail | Here's why Wakefit transitioned from mattress brand to home solutions provider

