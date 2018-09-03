App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2018 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold PTC India Financial Services; target of Rs 21: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended hold rating on PTC India Financial Services with a target price of Rs 21 in its research report dated August 30, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on PTC India Financial Services


PTC India Financial Services (PFS) posted mixed performance for Q1FY2019. Net interest income (NII) declined by 27.8% y-o-y to Rs. 98.6 crore, mainly impacted by margin contraction, but witnessed positive performance on the growth side. During the quarter, net interest margin (NIM) declined by 28 BPS q-o-q and 192 BPS y-o-y to 2.85%, while interest spread declined by 159 BPS y-o-y to 1.16%. Provisions for the quarter jumped by 20.2% y-o-y to Rs. 17.1 crore. Consequently, net profit for the quarter declined by 22.7% y-o-y to Rs. 55.9 crore.


Outlook


The stock currently trades at low valuation of 0.4x its FY2020E book value, reflecting concerns over asset quality going ahead as PFS has a considerable exposure to the power segment. We maintain our Hold rating on the stock with a price target (PT) of Rs. 21.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Sep 3, 2018 03:36 pm

tags #Hold #PTC India Financial Services #Recommendations #Sharekhan

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.