    Hold Muthoot Finance; target of Rs 1150: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Muthoot Finance with a target price of Rs 1150 in its research report dated November 11, 2022.

    November 17, 2022 / 09:42 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Muthoot Finance


    Muthoot Finance is a leading gold financier in India with standalone AUM of Rs 57230 crore as on September 2022. It has a large footprint across India with 4600+ gold lending branches • The company also has a presence in other lending segments like microfinance, housing, vehicle finance via its subsidiaries.


    Outlook


    We retain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value the core business (gold loan) at ~2x FY24E ABV and assign Rs 31 to subsidiaries, revising our target price to Rs 1150 from Rs 1300.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 17, 2022 09:42 pm