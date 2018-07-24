App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold MCX; target of Rs 908: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on MCX with a target price of Rs 908 in its research report dated July 20, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on MCX


MCX reported Q1FY19 PAT of mere INR62mn, much lower than our estimate, largely impacted by: a) exceptional item of INR238mn (change in valuation method of bond portfolio) and lower other income (largely treasury income). While ADTV momentum sustained (up 30% YoY), transactional revenue was softer as average realisation declined, a trend we expect to sustain. Moreover, option roll out has been gradual and institutional participation is awaited. Advent of universal exchange norms challenges MCX’s monopoly, posing risk to the premium multiple it commands. While taking away liquidity from MCX will not be easy for new players, predatory pricing could limit its pricing power.


Outlook


Despite the associated risks, the stock trades at 22x FY20E EPS, in turn capping the upside. Hence, we maintain ‘HOLD’ with target price of INR908.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 24, 2018 04:18 pm

tags #Edelweiss #Hold #MCX #Recommendations

