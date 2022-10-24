English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Diwali Special: Moneycontrol Live Coverage
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Mastek; target of Rs 1900: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Mastek with a target price of Rs 1900 in its research report dated October 21, 2022.

    Broker Research
    October 24, 2022 / 02:10 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Mastek


    Mastek reported Q2FY23 Revenue of $78.1 million which was up 20.4% on YoY basis in constant currency (CC) and 10.7% q-o-q- in CC led by positive momentum in existing business and acquisition of MST Solutions during the quarter while EBITDA at 17.2% margin declined sharply by 200 bps. The management stated that acquisition of MST Solutions is off to a terrific start strengthening their US business and have indicated that they are seeing significant potential in the growing Salesforce Customer 360 ecosystem particularly in Healthcare and State & Local Government industries. The management indicated that clients are preferring larger and integrated deals through strategic partnerships as demand environment features some element of caution due to macro-overhang. The management is optimistic on the UK public sector, healthcare vertical in the US and Manufacturing vertical.


    Outlook


    We continue to maintain Hold on Mastek with revised PT of Rs. 1900 given continued weakness in the Healthcare & Lifescience vertical, margin pressure and macro-overhang in its key geographies, which offsets benefit of healthy deal wins, logo additions and synergy benefits and improved ability to offer integrated solutions led by MST acquisition.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Mastek - 221022 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #Mastek #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Oct 24, 2022 02:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.