    Hold JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 830: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan recommended hold rating on JK Lakshmi Cement with a target price of Rs 830 in its research report dated February 13, 2023.

    March 10, 2023 / 04:27 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement

    JKL reported in-line standalone revenue, aided by equal growth in both blended realisations and sales volume. EBITDA/tonne came in lower than estimated on account of higher opex/tonne. PAT growth was aided by lower ETR. The company targets Rs. 1,000 EBITDA/tonne over 18-24 months with incremental delta of Rs. 200/ tonne from realisation and the balance from manufacturing and logistics. We believe it would take longer. UCW expansion may get delayed by a quarter to Q1FY2025. The target is to achieve 30mtpa capacity by 2030, through brownfield and greenfield expansions remain intact.


    Outlook

    We downgrade JK Lakshmi Cement Limited (JKL) to Hold with a revised PT of Rs. 830, rolling forward our valuation multiple to FY2025 earnings and considering unfavourable risk reward at the current valuation.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Mar 10, 2023 04:27 pm