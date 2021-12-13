MARKET NEWS

Stocks

Hold ITC; target of Rs 265: Edelweiss Securities

Edelweiss Securities recommended hold rating on ITC with a target price of Rs 265 in its research report dated December 10, 2021.

Broker Research
December 13, 2021 / 01:56 PM IST
 
 
Edelweiss Securities' report on ITC


In a welcome step to improve transparency and disclosure levels, ITC will hold its first-ever analyst meet (a long-standing investor demand). We outline 13 questions that investors should ask ITC at the meet on 14th December. In our view, this step by ITC to become more investor friendly and catch up with best practices of peer set is welcome. ITC has been proactively taking feedback from investors over the past few years. We appreciate better disclosures in its quarterly reports. Even so, watch out for the Union Budget on 1 st February for cigarette taxes.



Outlook


Overall, ESG-led investing is assuming significance and ITC is consciously striving to climb up the ESG ladder. Retain ‘HOLD’ with a TP of INR265.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Edelweiss Securities #Hold #ITC #Recommendations
first published: Dec 13, 2021 01:56 pm

