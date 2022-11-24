English
    Hold Ipca Laboratories; target of Rs 925: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Ipca Laboratories with a target price of Rs 925 in its research report dated November 15, 2022.

    November 24, 2022 / 03:47 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Ipca Laboratories


    Ipca is a fully integrated pharma company manufacturing over 350 formulations and 80 APIs with exports contributing 50% of revenues in FY21. Major therapeutic segments include pain management, cardiovascular and anti-diabetics, anti-infectives, anti-malarials, which together account for 75% of revenues • Revenue break-up FY22 – Formulations:69% (domestic:43%, export:26% - export generic: 13%, export institutional:5%, export branded: 7%), API: 23% (export API: 17%, domestic API: 6%), subsidiaries: 7%.


    Outlook


    We maintain HOLD rating due to challenges in exports generics and delay in traction from API exports besides impending margin pressure in the medium term and valuation constraints. Valued at Rs 925 i.e. 26x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 35.6.


    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 24, 2022 03:47 pm