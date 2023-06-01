English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation; target of Rs 679: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation with a target price of Rs 679 in its research report dated May 31, 2023.

    Broker Research
    June 01, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST
    hold

    hold

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation

    While we increase our FY24E/FY25E revenue estimates by ~4% odd as we tweak our tourism segment projections to incorporate benefits of Bharat Gaurav initiative, our EPS estimates broadly remain intact given it is a relatively low margin business. Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation’s (IRCTC IN) results were broadly in-line with revenues of Rs9,650mn (PLe Rs9,442mn) and EBITDA margin of 33.6% (PLe 36.0%). We expect sales/PAT CAGR of 11%/13% over FY23-FY25E given 1) traction in non-convenience revenue 2) rail neer expansion and 3) Bharat Gaurav initiative. IRCTC trades at 44x/41x to our FY24E/FY25E EPS estimates and we believe current valuations are fair in absence of meaningful growth levers.


    Outlook

    Consequently, we maintain our ‘HOLD’ rating on the stock with a TP of Rs679 (45x Sep-24 EPS of Rs15.1). We have changed our valuation methodology (earlier DCF) considering sufficient trading history to benchmark and our target P/E multiple is broadly in-line with past average (refer exhibit 3 for more details).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Indian Railway Catering and Tourism - 30 -05 - 2023 - prabhu

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 12:26 pm