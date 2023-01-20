English
    Hold Havells India; target of Rs 1209: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Havells India with a target price of Rs 1209 in its research report dated January 20, 2023.

    January 20, 2023 / 02:13 PM IST
     
     
    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Havells India


    HAVL reported PAT ahead of consensus/our estimates supported by better performance in the Wire & Cables segment and lower loss at the Lloyd level. Sales growth of 13% YoY was on the back of 30%/17% growth in the Lloyd/Cable segments, respectively. Cable EBIT margin came in at 11.5% vs 10.4% YoY and 6.3% QoQ. EBIT loss at Lloyd stood at Rs600mn vs loss of Rs830mn QoQ. While B2B demand was supported by demand from the Infrastructure and Industrial segments, B2C demand has been impacted by retail inflation.



    Outlook


    We maintain HOLD on the stock, with Dec-24 TP of Rs1,209/share (Rs1,190 earlier), as we roll forward our valuation. We cut our FY24E/FY25E EPS by 3-5%, largely to account for the slower recovery in Lloyd. Mgmt continues to focus on increasing sales of Lloyd.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Havells India - 20 -01-2023 - emkay

    first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:13 pm