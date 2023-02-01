English
    Hold Exide Industries; target of Rs202 : Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Exide Industries with a target price of Rs 202 in its research report dated January 30, 2023.

    February 01, 2023 / 02:05 PM IST
     
     
    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Exide Industries

    Exide’s Q3 revenue increased 7% YoY to Rs34.1bn, below our estimate of Rs36.1bn, owing to lower-than-expected sales in the replacement and overseas segments. EBITDA grew by 7% YoY to Rs4bn, lower than our estimate by 8% due to revenue miss. We reduce our FY23-25E EPS by 2-4%, mainly due to lower revenue assumptions. Despite losing out in the PLI-ACC scheme, EXID plans to set up a lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility, commissioning of which is expected after two years. Any progress on tie-ups with OEMs for battery supplies could provide clarity on Exide’s long-term growth prospects.


    Outlook

    We retain HOLD, with TP of Rs202/share (Rs205 earlier), based on 11x FY25E EPS and value of HDFC Life stake at Rs57/share.