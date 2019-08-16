App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Engineers India; target of Rs 105: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Engineers India with a target price of Rs 105 in its research report dated August 13, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Engineers India


Engineers India (EIL) reported strong Q1FY20 numbers led by higher-than-expected contribution from consultancy business coupled with strong margins. Revenues grew 28.2% YoY to Rs 734.9 crore. Consultancy and turnkey segment contributed 60.5% and 39.5%, respectively. Consultancy revenues grew 38% to Rs 444.5 crore while turnkey revenues jumped 15.7% to Rs 290.4 crore, YoY. Absolute EBITDA grew 61.5% YoY to Rs 139.4 core. This was due to healthy EBIT margins in consultancy segment. Consultancy and turnkey segments reported EBIT margins of 39.3% and 2.7%, respectively. Overall EBITDA margins came in at 19.0% vs. 15.1% YoY. Absolute PAT grew 43.2% YoY to Rs 124.1 crore.


Outlook


EIL’s book-to-bill is at healthy ~4.5x (order book at Rs 11,429 crore). We value EIL at 13.5x P/E on FY21E EPS of Rs 7.7 to arrive at a target price of Rs 105 per share and maintain HOLD rating EIL. Key risks: Any project related headwinds or delays in turnkey segment may affect revenue growth.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 16, 2019 04:01 pm

tags #Engineers India #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

