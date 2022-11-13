English
    Hold Divi's Laboratories; target of Rs 3685: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Divi's Laboratories with a target price of Rs 3685 in its research report dated November 08, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 13, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Divi's Laboratories


    Divi’s is engaged in manufacturing generic APIs and intermediates, custom synthesis (CS) of active ingredients and advanced intermediates for pharma MNCs, other speciality chemicals like Carotenoids and complex compounds like peptides and Nucleotide revenues. In CS, the company maintains a strong relationship with global big pharma players while in generics it enjoys significant market share in products like Naproxen, Dextromethorphan and Gabapentin among others • Divi’s is fully backward integrated in products with high market share. The management intends to follow suit in other products.


    Outlook


    Downgrade from BUY to HOLD as we keep tab on future custom synthesis ex-Covid opportunities and execution besides steady generics traction. Valued at Rs 3685 i.e. 38x FY24E EPS of Rs 96.9.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Divis Laboratories #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Nov 13, 2022 12:31 pm