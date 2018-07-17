App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 04:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold DCB Bank; target of Rs 207: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on DCB Bank with a target price of Rs 207 in its research report dated July 16, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on DCB Bank


DCB Bank’s (DCB) Q1FY19 PAT of INR695mn (up 7% YoY) is broadly in line with our estimates. Key highlights: a) loan growth rose >30% YoY, but lower NIMs (down 19bps QoQ) kept NII growth below trend at ~17% (25–30% run-rate over previous quarters); b) Asset quality was steady with slippages at 2.1% leading to GNPLs of 1.86% (1.79% in FY18); and c) persistently high cost-income ratio (~60%, albeit improving).


Outlook
As DCB is nearing its branch expansion exercise, we anticipate operating leverage benefits would start flowing in. That said, despite factoring in an improving revenue momentum, we expect RoE to be sub-par (12–13% even by FY20) on high cost ratios, implying limited upside from current level. Maintain ‘HOLD’.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 17, 2018 04:13 pm

tags #DCB Bank #Edelweiss #Hold #Recommendations

