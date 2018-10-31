App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Control Print; target of Rs 342: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Control Print with a target price of Rs 342 in its research report dated October 30, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Control Print


Control Print (CPL) reported a muted performance in Q2FY19 with Q2FY19 being the third consecutive quarter of no growth Net sales for the quarter came in at Rs 41.1 crore, down 1% YoY EBITDA in Q2FY19 was at Rs 8.9 crore with corresponding EBITDA margins at 21.7%, down 680 bps YoY. Margins came in substantially lower on account of a decline in share of consumables for the quarter vs. printer system. CPL earns high margins on consumables (>30%) with nearly nil to <10% margins on the printer system PAT in Q2FY19 was at Rs 6.4 crore, down 13.5% YoY. PAT for the quarter was supported by gains (Rs 0.7 crore) on investment book.


Outlook


Hence, we downgrade CPL to HOLD and value it at Rs 342 i.e. 14x P/E (1.1x PEG, earnings CAGR of 12.3% over FY18-20E) on FY20E EPS of Rs 24.4. Balance sheet positives like debt free status, nil incremental capex and RoCE>cost of capital remain at CPL.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 31, 2018 04:10 pm

tags #Control Print #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.