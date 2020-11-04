172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-coforge-target-of-rs-2421-arihant-capital-6066171.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 08:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Coforge; target of Rs 2421: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on Coforge with a target price of Rs 2421 in its research report dated October 29, 2020.

Arihant Capital 's research report on Coforge


Coforge Limited ( Coforge) (erstwhile NIIT Tech) Q2FY21 earnings were below our estimates on all fronts. Consolidated revenue stood at Rs 11,537 mn, below our estimate of Rs 11,890 mn, registering a growth of +9.1% QoQ /+11.1% YoY amid broad based growth across all verticals . Consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 2048 mn, up by by 21.5% QoQ /7.9% YoY. On the margins front, EBITDA margin contracted by 52 bps YOY but expanded by 180 bps QoQ to 17.8% backed by higher utilization, cost rationalization and growth in topline. Consolidated PAT stood at Rs 1207 mn, below our estimate of Rs 1348mn, registering growth of 51.1% QoQ/1% YoY. Q0Q growth in PAT was mainly due to lower depreciation & tax expense.


Outlook


We value Coforge Limited at P/E of 27x to its FY22E EPS, which yields target price of Rs 2,421 per share. We assign Hold rating on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 4, 2020 08:54 pm

tags #Arihant Capital #Coforge #Hold #Recommendations

