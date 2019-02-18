App
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Coal India; target of Rs 225: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Coal India with a target price of Rs 225 in its research report dated February 14, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
ICICI Direct's research report on Coal India


Coal India reported a healthy set of Q3FY19 numbers albeit lower e-auction volumes acted as a dampener. E-auction volumes were at 14.7 million tonnes (MT), down 44% YoY, 17% QoQ. E-auction realisations came in at Rs 2847/tonne, up 42% YoY, 10% QoQ Sales volumes were at 154 MT, up 1% YoY. FSA volumes during the quarter were at 135.8 MT, up 11% YoY. FSA realisations were at Rs 1334/tonne (up 13% YoY, 2% QoQ vs. our estimate: Rs 1315/tonne) Topline came in at Rs 25045.8 crore, up 15% YoY, 14% QoQ, higher than our estimate of Rs 24545.7 crore. Reported EBITDA came in at Rs 6787.1 crore, up 55% YoY, 57% QoQ, higher than our estimate of Rs 4612.9 crore. Corresponding EBITDA margin was at 27.1% (vs. Q3FY18: 20.2%, Q2FY19: 19.7%. Ensuing PAT was at Rs 4565.7 crore.


Outlook


We now value the stock at 5.5x FY20E adjusted EV/EBITDA and arrive at a target price of Rs 225. We have a HOLD recommendation on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 18, 2019 04:01 pm

tags #Coal India #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

