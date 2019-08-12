App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Cipla; target of Rs 520: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Cipla with a target price of Rs 520 in its research report dated August 09, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Cipla


Revenues grew 1.3% YoY to Rs 3989 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 4330 crore) mainly due to 67% YoY growth in the US to Rs 1119 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 984.7 crore). Domestic revenues de-grew 12.2% YoY to Rs 1355 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 1729.3 crore) mainly due to realignment of distributors in the trade generics and deferral of dispatches in branded formulations. EBITDA margins improved 424 bps YoY to 22.7% (I-direct estimate: 21.0%) due to strong gross margins performance (70.0% vs. 63.9% in Q1FY19). EBITDA grew 24.5% YoY to Rs 904.6 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 909.3 crore). Net profit grew 8.2% YoY to Rs 476.2 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 484.1 crore), in line with operational performance.


Outlook


Across the board transformation from tenderised model to private model in the exports market and from trade generics (Tx) to promotional (Rx) in India is likely to continue for some time. This may have some implications on the quarterly performance. We ascribe a target price of Rs 520 based on 20x FY21E EPS Rs 25.9.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 12, 2019 04:01 pm

tags #Cipla #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

