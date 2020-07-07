App
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2020 01:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 2150: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended Hold rating on Bajaj Finance with a target price of Rs 2150 in its research report dated July 06, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Bajaj Finance


Bajaj Finance (BAF) has reported Rs1.38tn in AUM (down 6% qoq/up 7% yoy), slowest growth in the past 10 years. Slowing growth (in spite of lower repayments) is an indication of relatively faster run down of book (with shorter maturity) and a steep cut in disbursements amid Covid-19 lockdowns. Growth in new loans (-76.7% yoy) and overall customer franchise (+16% yoy) have come off sharply. Considering cautious management approach, the declining trend is expected to continue even during Q2FY21 as well. BAF remains in liquidity conservation mode, reporting a liquidity surplus of Rs176bn. The AUM under moratorium (based on count of customers) has declined from 27% as of April 30, 2020, to 15.5% as on May 30, 2020, which is a positive surprise. However, we also need to keep an eye on the overall trend in bounce rates (~37% during Q4FY20) as well as absolute quantum of moratorium pending, which would be a key aspect for future provisioning requirement. The release does not specify segment wise moratorium however we remain more sceptical of overall collections for 2W/3W and consumer durable segment, BAF has stated that it may consider additional accelerated provisioning for Cvoid-19 in Q1FY21 as well.



Outlook


We remain appreciative of BAF’s superior liability franchise and strong collection network. However, a clarity over asset quality would only emerge after the lockdowns and completion of the moratorium.




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 7, 2020 01:41 pm

tags #Bajaj Finance #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #Recommendations

