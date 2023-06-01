English
    Hold Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 716: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Aurobindo Pharma with a target price of Rs 716 in its research report dated May 30, 2023.

    June 01, 2023 / 12:49 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Aurobindo Pharma

    Aurobindo Pharma Limited (Aurobindo) reported a mixed Q4 as it outperformed on the revenue front. The company reported in-line performance on the operating profits front but underperformed on a net income basis The company has been witnessing stronger growth in the U.S., Europe, growth markets, and APIs. The company has been seeing stabilisation in gross margins over the last three quarters. We believe the upside potential to the operating profitability is stronger, given the series of feasible drivers such as differentiated product launches, including gRevlimid, PenG, Biosimilars, expected continued growth in injectables, and regular new product launches in the U.S. likely over FY2024E-FY2025E.


    Outlook

    We maintain HOLD with a revised PT of Rs. 716. The company’s shares are trading at ~13.0x/11.9x its FY2024E/FY2025E EPS, in line with its historical P/E.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 12:49 pm