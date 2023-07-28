Hold Asian Paints; target of Rs 3675: Sharekhan

hold

Sharekhan's research report on Asian Paints

APL’s Q1FY24 numbers were a mixed bag with consolidated revenues growing 7% y-o-y to Rs. 9,182.3 crore, while an over 500 bps rise in OPM drove up PAT by 46% y-o-y to Rs. 1,519.4 crore. Decorative paint volume grew by 10% in Q1. Management expects volume to growth to be higher in H2FY24 due to extended festive season. Real estate and project demand remains good. OPM came at 23.1% in Q1FY24. Management maintained its guidance of 18-20% OPM for FY2024. Any significant increase in crude prices would act as a risk to margins.

Outlook

We downgrade Asian Paints Ltd (APL) to Hold with revised PT of Rs. 3,675, given a limited upside and heightened competitive pressures from new entrants. Stock trades at 60.8x and 51.8x its FY2024E/25E EPS.

