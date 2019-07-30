App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2019 12:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Ambuja Cement; target of Rs 205: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Ambuja Cement with a target price of Rs 205 in its research report dated July 26, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Ambuja Cement


For Q2CY19, Ambuja reported mixed bag results vis-à-vis our expectations. Revenues remained flat YoY at Rs 2978 crore (below I-direct estimate of Rs 3167 crore). While realisations grew 8% YoY to Rs 5120/t (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 4900/t), the same was overshadowed by a dip in volumes by 8.6% YoY to 5.82 MT (vs. I-direct estimate of 6.45 MT) owing to weak demand in the north and west regions where Ambuja has a strong presence. Despite flattish revenues, better realisations helped the company register 12.2% growth in EBITDA to Rs 698 crore (above I-direct estimate of Rs 653 crore). Margins expanded 282 bps YoY to 23.4% and EBITDA/t witnessed an increase of 22.8% YoY to Rs 1200/t. However, PAT came in line with our estimates at Rs 412 crore owing to higher tax provisions up 21% YoY against PBT de-growth of ~8% YoY.


Outlook


However capacity bottlenecks would continue to pose a challenge to the growth of the company, which should lead to market share loss in its markets. On an SOTP basis (refer Exhibit 14), we arrive at a target price of Rs 200/share for Ambuja cements. Accordingly, we maintain our HOLD rating.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 30, 2019 12:56 pm

tags #Ambuja Cement #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.