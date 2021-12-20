MARKET NEWS

Hold AIA Engineering; target of Rs 2002: Edelweiss Securities

Edelweiss Securities recommended hold rating on AIA Engineering with a target price of Rs 2002 in its research report dated December 17, 2021.

December 20, 2021 / 02:09 PM IST
 
 
Edelweiss Securities' report on AIA Engineering


We recently interacted with Mr. Kunal Shah, Executive Director at ss(AIAE). Key highlights: i) Volume loss owing to competition concerns in Canada and South Africa would be mitigated by other geographies. ii) Gold and copper remain a big part of the strategy with further potential improvement in demand. iii) Mill liners’ capacity is expected to be commissioned by end-FY22 and ramp up over FY23. Recouping of volumes is likely to remain gradual as shipping costs remain elevated.



Outlook


While volume loss due to duties remains exacerbated over the near term, recoup could be stretched as volume conversion takes time. Maintain ‘HOLD’ with a TP of INR2,002, valuing the stock at 30x FY23E EPS, at the average of last three years.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #AIA Engineering #Edelweiss Securities #Hold #Recommendations
first published: Dec 20, 2021 02:09 pm

