HFCL share price rises 13% on partnership with Aprecomm

HFCL share price rose 13 percent intraday to Rs 89.40 on January 5 after the telecom company announced a partnership with Aprecomm, a leading AI-powered wi-fi analytics technology provider.

"HFCL has announced powering its network offerings with artificial intelligence (AI) based analytics, partnering with Aprecomm," the company said in its press release.

Having successfully deployed and tested the AI-based solution in its PM-WANI deployments, it now plans to integrate these analytics capabilities for a wider range of its products and solutions, the company added.

Henceforth, HFCL’s entire IO product portfolio will have seamlessly integrated AI-powered network analytics, enhancing the experience for network service providers as well as end-users, it added.

HFCL has already deployed this solution in all its PM-WANI deployments, monitoring thousands of clients on daily basis and enabling any issue resolution with a click of a button.

HFCL plans to offer this AI solution to its existing customer for over 100K existing deployments and plans to make it available for all its new customers by default.

“I am elated with the partnership with Aprecomm. Integration of Aprecomm’s AI-powered solutions to our platform enables HFCL to offer enhanced user experience with added reliability and security to our customers," said Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director, HFCL.

At 1.26 pm, HFCL was quoting at Rs 87.50, up Rs 8.40, or 10.62 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 95.70 on July 6, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 23 on April 12, 2021. Currently, it is trading 8.57 percent below its 52-week high and 280.43 percent above its 52-week low.