Escorts touches 52-week high as board approves fund raising via preferential issue

Kubota Corporation is currently holding 9.09 percent stake in Escorts, as per the BSE shareholding pattern for the quarter ended September 2021

Moneycontrol News
November 18, 2021 / 02:28 PM IST
 
 
Escorts touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,793.15, rising 9 percent intraday on November 18 as the company board approved further stake acquisition by Kubota Corporation.

The company board in its meeting held on November 18 approved the raising of equity capital aggregating to Rs 1,872 crore through preferential issue of 93,63,726 equity shares of face value Rs 10 at Rs 2,000 per share (including a premium of INR 1,990 for each equity share), to Kubota Corporation, Japan, the company said in a press release.

The proposed acquisition of control over the company by the investor to become a joint promoter of the Company has triggered an obligation on the investor to make an open offer to the public shareholders of the listed subsidiary of the company i.e. Escorts Finance Limited.

Kubota Corporation is currently holding 9.09 percent stake in Escorts, as per the BSE shareholding pattern for the quarter ended September 2021.

The board accorded its approval to change the name of the company from “Escorts Limited” to “Escorts Kubota Limited” or any other name containing the trade names “Escorts” and “Kubota” as may be approved by the Central Registration Centre (“CRC”), RoC and other regulatory authorities.

JM Financial acted as the financial advisor to Escorts Limited.

At 11:58 hrs Escorts was quoting at Rs 1,767.95, up Rs 137.80, or 8.45 percent on the BSE.
#Buzzing Stocks #Escorts
Nov 18, 2021 01:59 pm

