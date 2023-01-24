English
    Dr Reddy’s Q3 Preview | Sharp drop in net profit likely on slump in US revenues

    Revlimid sale contribution to US revenue likely to fall as it normalises, making for a muted December Quarter

    Suchitra Mandal
    January 24, 2023 / 12:22 PM IST
    Indian pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Limited is expected to report weak sequential earnings for the quarter ended December 2022.

    The company is likely to report a 18.1 percent on-quarter decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 894.2 crore for the October-December period, according to an average of estimate of brokerages polled by . DRL is expected to release its earnings report on January 25.

    US revenue is expected to decline and normalise henceforth with majority of Revlimid sales being booked in the second quarter. ICICI Securities projects the company's US revenue declining 20 percent on-quarter to $281 million, which might, however, lead to an improvement in EBITDA margin on a yearly basis.

    On the India business front, the drug maker expects a growth of 5 percent on-year on the back of acquired products, while the PSAI segment is expected to decline 16.3 percent during the period.