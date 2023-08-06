Buy Zomato; target of Rs 110: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Zomato
Zomato deliveAred an excellent 1QFY24 performance, as it turned profitable and reported strong revenues of INR24.1b (up 17.5% QoQ), much ahead of our estimates of 9.9% QoQ growth and a PAT loss. Revenue growth was led by the food delivery business (up 17% QoQ). While Blinkit was muted (+5% QoQ) due to disruptions in April-May, it should reverse in 2Q (20% QoQ growth guidance). The management has guided for strong 40%/60%+ growth for Zomato (consol)/Blinkit over the next few years, which surprised us on the upside.
Outlook
We remain positive on the long-term growth opportunity for Zomato and do not expect competition to intensify further despite the entry of ONDC in the space. Our DCF-based valuation of INR110 suggests a 27% upside from the current price. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!