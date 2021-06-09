MARKET NEWS

Buy Wipro: target of Rs 610: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Wipro has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 610 in its research report dated June 08, 2021.

June 09, 2021 / 03:39 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Wipro


Over last two quarters, Wipro saw a strong growth in revenue and margins, clocked a rise in large deal TCVs, strong growth in top accounts and added large clients. It indicates Wipro is making good progress in its transformation agenda. Focus on large deals, a customer-centric approach and a sales team that is eyeing mega deals consistently are showing results, leading to strong deal win TCVs and a healthy deal pipeline. Large deal wins, robust deal pipeline and new client addition are expected to boost company’s organic revenue growth in FY2022. Wipro is likely to clock USD revenue growth at a CAGR of 15% over FY2021-FY2023E.



Outlook


We maintain a Buy rating on Wipro with a revised PT of Rs. 610 given good progress in its large deal wins, growth in top client base, and increasing digital and cloud adoptions.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Wipro
first published: Jun 9, 2021 03:39 pm

