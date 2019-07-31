App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 11:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy VST Industries; target of Rs 4200: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on VST Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4200 in its research report dated July 29, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on VST Industries


Revenue (net of GST) for the quarter increased 25.3% YoY to Rs 304.7 crore, above our estimate of Rs 269 crore. Cigarette sales increased 26% to Rs 245 crore led by 20% YoY volume growth along with blended price hike of 1-2% and change in product mix. There is significant shift towards the contribution of Rs5-6/stick price point which now contributes~60% of volumes from ~20% three years back. Aided by higher EBITDA, net profit for the quarter surged 23.6% YoY to Rs 75.7 crore.


Outlook


The company has a robust margin profile with its operating margin at 32.3% for FY19. With robust volume growth this quarter and strong volume growth guidance of 8% for FY20E, we upgrade the stock to BUY recommendation with a revised target price of Rs 4,200/share.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jul 31, 2019 11:24 am

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #VST Industries

