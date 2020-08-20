172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-voltas-target-of-rs-730-dolat-capital-5728761.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Voltas; target of Rs 730: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Voltas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 730 in its research report dated August 17, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Voltas


While Voltas saw Q1FY21 sales was down by 51% YoY to Rs13bn, EBIDTA at Rs668mn down 77% YoY with margins down 583bps to 5.1% with PAT at Rs818mn down 51% YoY, the AC performance posted a lower decline than peers with strong 15% margins. The impact on profitability was mainly due to slowdown in projects business along with ECL provisioning,  Unitary cooling segment managed to improve margins by 240 bps in Q1FY21 to 15.5% due to better mix with larger share of inverter ACs and lower ad costs; market share improved to 26.2% compared to 24.6% in Q4FY20. The projects segment remains slow in terms of execution and order intake due to limited liquidity and availability of labor concerns.


Outlook


Voltas continues to leverage its brand name, market share and distribution network and is aided by its product and regional mix. We maintain Buy with a TP of Rs730, valuing it at 32xFY22E.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 20, 2020 12:36 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #Voltas

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.